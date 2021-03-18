ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 810,300 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 646,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

