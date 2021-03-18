ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of ProSight Global worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 57.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS opened at $12.75 on Thursday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $556.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.47.

PROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

