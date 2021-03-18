Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

