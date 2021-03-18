Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,228.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $156,804,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,704,000 after buying an additional 323,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $442.61 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

