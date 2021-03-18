Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 20,903 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 639.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 449,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,039 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $5,900,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 571,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of USB opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

