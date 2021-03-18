Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.