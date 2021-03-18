Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.02 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lumentum by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Lumentum by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lumentum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LITE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

