Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 258 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HII shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII stock opened at $197.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

