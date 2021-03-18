Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 917 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,364.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUZ opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.