Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,009 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.