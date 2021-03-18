Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,321 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Varian Medical Systems worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $176.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.26. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

