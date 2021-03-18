Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 13,562 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $25,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,508 shares of company stock worth $19,874,983 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $123.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

