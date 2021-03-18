Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.31 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,811 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,011 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of HP worth $17,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 253,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,670 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

