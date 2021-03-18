Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.85 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $20,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,268,000 after acquiring an additional 131,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of BXP opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

