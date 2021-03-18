Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Owens & Minor worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

NYSE OMI opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

