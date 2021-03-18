Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,050 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after purchasing an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $77,684.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $755,689. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of EPAY opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

