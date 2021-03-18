Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 441,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

