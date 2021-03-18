Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCII. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

