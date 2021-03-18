Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

