Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

AX stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

