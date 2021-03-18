Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,801 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Hudbay Minerals worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,376,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

