pulltherug.finance Tops One Day Volume of $16,789.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $325,764.99 and $16,789.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be purchased for about $34.52 or 0.00057783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00452108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00061640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00648538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance.

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

