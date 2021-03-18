Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMMAF. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Puma stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. Puma has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $116.99.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

