Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.