Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.81). William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

BEAM stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $126.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

