Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $209.18 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 21.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

