Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.29.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.