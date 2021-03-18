Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Huntsman by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

