QASH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $578,944.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded up 6% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $29.33 million and $578,944.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033921 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars.

