qPULA Trading Management LP Buys New Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,230 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 99,085 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 319,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

