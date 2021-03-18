qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $204,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 137,165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.