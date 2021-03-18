qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $210,000 Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,644,000 after buying an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after buying an additional 353,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.31 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.89.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.