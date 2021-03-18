qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $225,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Solar by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Shares of FSLR opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,838 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.