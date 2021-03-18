Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE WY opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.