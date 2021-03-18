Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.60.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.