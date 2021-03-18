Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold 95,220 shares of company stock worth $8,269,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

