Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $8,851,763 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

