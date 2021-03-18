Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

