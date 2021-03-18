Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.67.

Shares of QDEL opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. Quidel has a one year low of $78.16 and a one year high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average of $205.14.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,639,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,587,000 after buying an additional 32,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 588.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after buying an additional 370,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

