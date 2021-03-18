R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 5.2%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 1,247,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,972,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The company has a market cap of $324.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

