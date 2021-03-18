Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.44. Ra Medical Systems shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 4,741 shares traded.

The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.11). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMED shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Maxim Group cut Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

