Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.07

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.44. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 176 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAIFY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

