Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Randstad stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

