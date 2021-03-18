Rapids Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,356.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Rapids has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $6,356.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 180% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 114.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.