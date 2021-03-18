RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €530.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €509.80 ($599.76).

FRA RAA opened at €675.00 ($794.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €764.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €711.95. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

