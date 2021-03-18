Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $61,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.