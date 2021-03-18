Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,178 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $58,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

IWS opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

