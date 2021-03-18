Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 61,434 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 61,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 34,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,779,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $138,456,000 after acquiring an additional 273,097 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,415,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $170,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Intel by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

INTC opened at $65.78 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $267.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

