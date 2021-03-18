Raymond James Raises Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target to $60.00

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $53.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

