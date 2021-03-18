Raymond James Raises First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Price Target to $24.00

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $23.19 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

